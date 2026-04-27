A Royal Auxiliary Air Force Reserve air transportation specialists displays his units "dawg bone" during the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., on April 14, 2026. The Port Dawg Challenge brings together 27 U.S. Air Force Reserve, U.K., Canadian and Philippine teams to showcase transportation excellence, test readiness and increase interoperability and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Suzanne Presto)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9643421
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BK816-1002
|Resolution:
|2826x4239
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by Suzanne Presto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
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