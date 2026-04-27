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    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 4 of 10]

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    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Suzanne Presto 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A Royal Auxiliary Air Force Reserve air transportation specialists displays his units "dawg bone" during the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., on April 14, 2026. The Port Dawg Challenge brings together 27 U.S. Air Force Reserve, U.K., Canadian and Philippine teams to showcase transportation excellence, test readiness and increase interoperability and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Suzanne Presto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9643421
    VIRIN: 260415-F-BK816-1002
    Resolution: 2826x4239
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by Suzanne Presto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

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