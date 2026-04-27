Strength of international reserve partners on display at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

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A Royal Auxiliary Air Force Reserve air transportation specialists displays his units "dawg bone" during the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., on April 14, 2026. The Port Dawg Challenge brings together 27 U.S. Air Force Reserve, U.K., Canadian and Philippine teams to showcase transportation excellence, test readiness and increase interoperability and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Suzanne Presto)