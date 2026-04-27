The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations

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Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) tie down an LMTV to a rail car during Rail Load Training at Fort Campbell, Ky. April 24, 2026. Rail Load Training is conducted to give deploying units the opportunity to move vehicles on their own. (U.S. Army by photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)