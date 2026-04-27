Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) tie down an LMTV to a rail car during Rail Load Training at Fort Campbell, Ky. April 24, 2026. Rail Load Training is conducted to give deploying units the opportunity to move vehicles on their own. (U.S. Army by photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9642988
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-PG421-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
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