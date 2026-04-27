(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) tie down an LMTV to a rail car during Rail Load Training at Fort Campbell, Ky. April 24, 2026. Rail Load Training is conducted to give deploying units the opportunity to move vehicles on their own. (U.S. Army by photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:56
    Photo ID: 9642988
    VIRIN: 260423-A-PG421-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations
    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 101st Airborne Division trains soldiers on Rail Load Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st A/A Div.
    XVIII ABC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery