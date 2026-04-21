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    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage [Image 3 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, assist locals in removing a tree blocking a road during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9641725
    VIRIN: 260422-M-AV302-1076
    Resolution: 3368x1895
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage
    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage
    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage
    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage
    Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage

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