Balikatan 2026: MRF-D 26 Marines help locals remove road blockage

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U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, assist locals in removing a tree blocking a road during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)