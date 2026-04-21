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    Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz conducts Change of Command

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    Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz conducts Change of Command

    GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz bid farewell to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Allred as he handed over command of DENTAC R-P to Lt. Col. Barron Davis during a ceremony at LRMC's Heaton Auditorium Apr. 24. (Pictured from L to R; Lt. Col Ryan Allred, Col. Warren Stewart and Lt. Col. Barron Davis.) Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz provides dental care and services for approximately 10,000 active-duty service members and other eligible beneficiaries across Rheinland-Pfalz and Hessen in Germany as well as dental clinics at SHAPE and NATO Headquarters in Belgium. (Photo by Travis Jones)

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    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 05:51
    Photo ID: 9641702
    VIRIN: 260424-D-SH479-2482
    Resolution: 3600x3034
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz conducts Change of Command, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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