Renewing the Commitment: DENTAC Changes Command to Drive Future Readiness

Photo By Travis Jones | LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz bid farewell to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Allred as he handed over command of DENTAC R-P to Lt. Col. Barron Davis during a ceremony at LRMC's Heaton Auditorium Apr. 24. (Pictured from L to R; Lt. Col Ryan Allred, Col. Warren Stewart and Lt. Col. Barron Davis.) Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz provides dental care and services for approximately 10,000 active-duty service members and other eligible beneficiaries across Rheinland-Pfalz and Hessen in Germany as well as dental clinics at SHAPE and NATO Headquarters in Belgium. (Photo by Travis Jones) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Travis Jones | LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz bid farewell to...... read more read more

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Dental Activity Command Rheinland Pfalz, participated in a battalion change of command ceremony April 24 at Heaton Hall.

Soldiers, Department of War civilians, local nationals, contractors, and members of the German Bundeswehr attended the ceremony alongside distinguished guest, including Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, medical readiness command Europe Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, MRC-Europe command sergeant major; Col. Tomsett, regional chief dental officer/dental assistant chief of staff, and Col Warren Stewart, LRMC commander, family and friends also gathered to bid farewell to the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Ryan Allred and welcome incoming commander Lt. Col. Barron Davis.

Giraud praised Allred’s leadership during period marked by evolving demands.

“We threw resource constraints, shifting policies, and evolving procedures his way. Yet, every time, Ryan stepped up,” said Giraud. “He didn't just meet the challenge; he slayed the dragon and decisively accomplished the mission.”

Allred thank Stewart for his mentorship and support during his time in command but emphasized that the ceremony represents the unit rather than the individual commander.

began his speech by thanking Giraud and Col Warren Stewart, LRMC commander, for their kind words, mentorship and support throughout his time as the DENTAC commander.

“Changes of command are about the unit, the mission and the people,” said Allred. “Over the past year my priorities have been building readiness, strengthening relationships and developing leaders.”

He said DENTAC maintained the high levels of dental readiness and wellness across the force.

“We are the only healthcare providers who physically see every service member each year,” Allred said. “Dental health is health.” “Ryan under your leadership, this team has achieved the highest dental readiness in the Army,” said Stewart. “You ensured DENTAC-YP maintained engaged and contributed beyond its core mission during a time of operational expansion.”

Steward credited Allred with guiding the organization through a major transition, including the realignment of the dental command within the LRMC structure and assisting with the onboarding of legacy plus personnel.

The ceremony central moment came with the passing of the units colors, the passing of the unit colors symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility from Allred to Davis.

Davis acknowledged Allred’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to command.

“Ryan has been working right up until this ceremony to recognize his team,” said Davis.” His selfless leadership has set conditions for continued success, and I am honored to take command.”

Davis, who most recently served in advance craniomaxillofacial trauma fellowship, said his focus will remain on teamwork, resilience and readiness.

He also thanked his family for their continued support.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees reflected on Allred’s tenure and the transition ahead. While farewells marked the occasion, the event underscored the continuity of leadership and mission within the Army

With Davis assuming command, Dental Activities Command-Rheinland Pfalz stands prepared to continue its mission of delivering care and sustaining readiness across the force.