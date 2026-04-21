Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz conducts Change of Command

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LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz bid farewell to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Allred as he handed over command of DENTAC R-P to Lt. Col. Barron Davis during a ceremony at LRMC's Heaton Auditorium Apr. 24. (Pictured from L to R are; Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Lt. Col. Ryan Allred and Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.) Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz provides dental care and services for approximately 10,000 active-duty service members and other eligible beneficiaries across Rheinland-Pfalz and Hessen in Germany as well as dental clinics at SHAPE and NATO Headquarters in Belgium. (Photo by Travis Jones)