Photo By Noriko Kudo | Emerson Moore, a senior at Zama Middle High School, left, talks with her mentor, Robert Trau-Massey, right, emergency manager assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization, and Security, March 12 in the Emergency Operation Center. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Emerson Moore, a senior at Zama Middle High School, left, talks with her mentor,...... read more read more

Being all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Looking back at your high school self, how much of your current success is a result of the vision you had then?

Emerson Moore doesn’t just envision her future; she meticulously plans and pursues it. From her future goals in marksmanship to building a career in emergency management, this young Zama Middle High School senior has her sights set on a career in the Army.

From personal motivation to professional practice Moore stepped through the door to her future and began her internship at U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) last September.

Moore’s internship at DPTMS was driven by her upbringing in South Carolina; though she never faced a tornado firsthand, the frequent storms sparked her passion for emergency management.

“I'm really interested in helping people when they don't have the ability or capabilities to help themselves,” Moore said.

Moore’s mentor, Robert Trau-Massey, emergency manager assigned to DPTMS, said he designed projects based on her strong interest in disaster management and community preparedness.

Moore has supported a wide range of initiatives; helped coordinate a visit to a local disaster prevention center, assisted with revisions to emergency management plans, participated in Protection Working Groups, supported Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activities during open-post events, assisted with newcomer’s briefings, and participated in emergency management exercises, Trau-Massey explained.

“She is professional, dependable and brings a positive attitude every day and has been eager to help wherever needed,” Trau-Massey said. “She has been a great addition to the office.”

Moore said that through her internship experience with her mentor and the DPTMS team, she learned how to work with others on various levels to coordinate all equipment, logistics, and personnel essential for emergency management.

“I think it really taught me to play to people's strengths and learn to be more of a team player with others,” Moore said.

Trau-Massey said he hopes the internship provided a deeper look at the behind-the-scenes relationships that drive Emergency Management and wants her to carry forward the core value of serving others as part of a team.

Shaping character through JROTC Much of Moore’s growth stems from her experience joining the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program, in the eighth grade and continuing through her senior year - particularly her current role as a commander. Moore explained the JROTC program helped her grow the most and equipped her with the skills she needed to excel in the field of emergency management.

“I've learned that it's not about how your leadership affects you, but how you can help others and grow their leadership as well.” Moore said.

If she had to give one piece of advice to other military youths, Moore says, it would be to join the JROTC program for at least a semester and see how it helps them grow because there'll always be someone there to help them.

Path to the Army and the Olympics

Moore’s graduation from ZMHS marks the first step in a dual-track mission. After commissioning into the Army through the ROTC program, she plans to serve her country both in uniform and on the world stage, competing as an elite athlete.

“My personal dream is to go to the Olympics for the United States marksmanship team,” Moore said. But as she aims for the world stage, her ultimate motivation remains rooted closer to home. “The big dream overall is being able to help people and trying to create a better community.”

For Moore, the path forward is clear. Whether she is hitting a target or lifting a community, she is moving toward a future where every shot counts and every person matters.