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    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon [Image 5 of 7]

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    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Christopher Burton, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts daily maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 25, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:09
    Photo ID: 9641478
    VIRIN: 260425-N-OF444-2146
    Resolution: 3876x3101
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

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    P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents
    C7F 72

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