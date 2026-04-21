VP-26 Tridents Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

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U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Christopher Burton, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts daily maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 25, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)