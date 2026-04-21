VP-26 Tridents Launch P-8A Poseidon

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U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Jordan Paiz, right, Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Pellot Montes, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airmen Omi Mckinleyfrye, all supporting Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conduct training on proper plane captain launch procedures of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)