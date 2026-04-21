Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service

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Hiilaniwai DeCosta, left, a land management team leader with the Koolau Foundation, provides instructions on removing weeds to volunteers during a cultural service volunteer day at Haiku Valley Apr. 26, 2026. She worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)