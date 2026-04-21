(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Hiilaniwai DeCosta, left, a land management team leader with the Koolau Foundation, provides instructions on removing weeds to volunteers during a cultural service volunteer day at Haiku Valley Apr. 26, 2026. She worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9641282
    VIRIN: 260426-N-VD165-1038
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service
    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service
    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service
    Laulima Navy Volunteers Restore Haiku Valley Through Community Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oahu
    Laulima Navy
    Navy
    volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery