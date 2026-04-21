U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Francisco Flores serves as an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer with 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Flores diagnoses, repairs, and replaces major components on AH-64 Apache helicopters to ensure aircraft remain mission capable in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9641138
|VIRIN:
|260403-O-A1109-1304
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|643.25 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer (15R) [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.