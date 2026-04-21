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    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260420-N-EH855-2113 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 20, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) prepare to moor at Naval Base Guam, April 20, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 19:22
    Photo ID: 9641101
    VIRIN: 260420-N-EH855-2113
    Resolution: 7184x4789
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

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