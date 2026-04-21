USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

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260420-N-EH855-2113 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 20, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) prepare to moor at Naval Base Guam, April 20, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)