Date Taken: 04.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.26.2026 19:06 Photo ID: 9641082 VIRIN: 260425-N-LB807-1774 Resolution: 3048x4267 Size: 2.96 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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This work, Navy Band Southwest at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.