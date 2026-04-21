Army Reserve Career Counselors Sharpen Skills at HQ USARCG Certification Training

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The Headquarters, United States Army Reserve Career Group (USARCG) conducted a specialized Career Counselor Certification Course from March 2 to March 6, 2026, at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College. The week-long training brought together 79V Career Counselors from across the force to standardize practices, update regulatory knowledge, and enhance the professional development of those tasked with the Army Reserve's retention mission. The course culminated in a graduation ceremony where Soldiers were recognized for their mastery of career management and retention strategies. “Our Career Counselors are the backbone of force readiness,” said a USARCG representative. “This certification ensures that every 79V is equipped with the latest tools to help Soldiers navigate their military careers and keep the best and brightest in the Army Reserve.” The training featured in-depth sessions on reenlistment eligibility, transition benefits, and the latest digital platforms used for career tracking. By standardizing these skills, the USARCG continues to meet the evolving needs of the Total Army.