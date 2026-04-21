Moroccan special operations forces conduct VBSS training during Flintlock 26

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A Moroccan special operations soldier pulls security near an entrance during a visit, board, search, and seizure training during Flintlock 26 on an Ivorian naval vessel in Côte d’Ivoire, April 25, 2026. The training familiarized service members with boarding, search and seizure procedures including tactical entry, clearing techniques, evidence preservation, and communication protocols so teams could operate safely and effectively during maritime interdiction missions. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kristina Randall)