U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue poses for a photo during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Wings of Blue is the United States Air Force Academy team responsible for training cadets in freefall parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 20:41
|Photo ID:
|9640285
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-QQ319-1691
|Resolution:
|6164x4109
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.