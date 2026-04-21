402nd CA BN, 618th ABS, JTF-B J7 complete infrastructure assessment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Lorenzo Vasquez, 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion team leader, briefs about the local area during CENTAM Guardian 2026 in Parque Apolo, El Salvador, April 19th 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.