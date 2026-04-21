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    402nd CA BN, 618th ABS, JTF-B J7 complete infrastructure assessment

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    402nd CA BN, 618th ABS, JTF-B J7 complete infrastructure assessment

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Lorenzo Vasquez, 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion team leader, briefs about the local area during CENTAM Guardian 2026 in Parque Apolo, El Salvador, April 19th 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9639981
    VIRIN: 260419-F-ZB472-1122
    Resolution: 5281x3772
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 402nd CA BN, 618th ABS, JTF-B J7 complete infrastructure assessment, by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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