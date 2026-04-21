(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    U.S. Marines assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), man a firehouse during a general quarters drill aboard Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), April 18, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 03:51
    Photo ID: 9639767
    VIRIN: 260418-N-IV962-1439
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Comstock, 11th MEU Conduct General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery