When Skills Meet Service

Photo submitted by Army Reserve recruit Johnny Pillacela, a former Google and Amazon software engineer and entrepreneur.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:24
|Photo ID:
|9639707
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-LF450-2438
|Resolution:
|2240x2127
|Size:
|712.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETH, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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