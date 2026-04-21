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    When Skills Meet Service

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    When Skills Meet Service

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dae McDonald 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Photo submitted by Army Reserve recruit Johnny Pillacela, a former Google and Amazon software engineer and entrepreneur.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 21:24
    Photo ID: 9639707
    VIRIN: 260424-A-LF450-2438
    Resolution: 2240x2127
    Size: 712.28 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ELIZABETH, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, When Skills Meet Service, by SFC Dae McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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