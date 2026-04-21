VP-26 Tridents on Deck

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ryan Lapsley, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, performs routine maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Japan, April 22, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 20:07
|Photo ID:
|9639626
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-OF444-1011
|Resolution:
|3149x2519
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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