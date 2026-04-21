U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Mullen, right, instructs Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Carlos Gonzalez, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, on operating procedures for a pumping device at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9639619
|VIRIN:
|260421-N-OF444-1109
|Resolution:
|3532x2826
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents on Deck [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.