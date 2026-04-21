VP-26 Tridents on Deck

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U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Mullen, right, instructs Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Carlos Gonzalez, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, on operating procedures for a pumping device at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)