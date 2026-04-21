Damage Control Drill Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

Damage Controlman Fireman Brevon Outlaw moves expeditiously through a passageway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a damage control drill in the Indian Ocean, April 21, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John R. Farren)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9639510
|VIRIN:
|260421-N-TF756-2027
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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