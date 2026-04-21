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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 2 of 2]

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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.13.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Elisha Freeman 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Htookpaw Wah, assigned to the 665th Support Maintenance Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, performs maintenance on a Humvee during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 24, 2026. The 665th SMC is activated for federal service in support of overseas operations to ensure all equipment used by the U.S. Army is ready and mission-capable. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by: U.S. Army Sgt. Elisha Freeman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2016
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9639386
    VIRIN: 160413-A-XP162-8588
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Elisha Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07

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    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve

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