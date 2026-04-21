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    Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

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    Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Jensen Jennings 

    Fort Huachuca

    Col. Joshua Micko, the senior U.S. Army Reserve advisor for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, presents flowers to his wife Angie on Friday, April 17 at Cochise Theater during the Installation Retirement Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:39
    Photo ID: 9639367
    VIRIN: 260417-A-DO440-9413
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Jensen Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony
    Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony
    Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony

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