Eight Soldiers, two civilians honored at retirement ceremony

Col. Joshua Micko, the senior U.S. Army Reserve advisor for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, presents flowers to his wife Angie on Friday, April 17 at Cochise Theater during the Installation Retirement Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:39
|Photo ID:
|9639367
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-DO440-9413
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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