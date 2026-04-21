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    STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce [Image 3 of 3]

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    STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Daniel Kelley 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Lt. Col. David Heinz, commander of the 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, accepts the squadron guidon, assuming command, from Col. Sacha N. Tomlinson, Space Delta 12 commander, during the 593rd TES during the activation ceremony April 20, 2026, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9639113
    VIRIN: 260420-F-OM838-1039
    Resolution: 3909x4000
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce
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    TAGS

    test and evaluation
    Air Force Test Pilot School
    Activation and Assumption of Command
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 12

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