STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce

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Lt. Col. David Heinz, commander of the 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, accepts the squadron guidon, assuming command, from Col. Sacha N. Tomlinson, Space Delta 12 commander, during the 593rd TES during the activation ceremony April 20, 2026, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)