Lt. Col. David Heinz, commander of the 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, accepts the squadron guidon, assuming command, from Col. Sacha N. Tomlinson, Space Delta 12 commander, during the 593rd TES during the activation ceremony April 20, 2026, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9639113
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-OM838-1039
|Resolution:
|3909x4000
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARCOM activates 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron to grow space test workforce
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