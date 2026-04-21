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    2026 Small Arms Championship [Image 18 of 18]

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    2026 Small Arms Championship

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Connor Hesington 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Competitors from nine four-person teams prepare for rifle and pistol matches during the 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, April 20 to May 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Connor Hesington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9638722
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-PL573-3245
    Resolution: 3147x2599
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Small Arms Championship [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Connor Hesington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
    2026 Small Arms Championship
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    2026 Small Arms Championship
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