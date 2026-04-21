2026 Small Arms Championship

Competitors from nine four-person teams prepare for rifle and pistol matches during the 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, April 20 to May 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Connor Hesington)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9638722
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-PL573-3245
|Resolution:
|3147x2599
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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