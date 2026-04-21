2026 DLA Energy Worldwide

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Attendees enter the main exhibit area during the 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide event April 23,2026, held at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The April 21-23 event convened over 2,000 energy professionals to address pressing challenges within the global supply chain. The event features workshops on petroleum, aerospace and installation energy, offering an opportunity to collaborate on developing solutions and addressing current industry trends. (Photo by TSgt Natalie O'Dell)