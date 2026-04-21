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    2026 DLA Energy Worldwide [Image 16 of 24]

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    2026 DLA Energy Worldwide

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Natalie O'Dell 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Attendees enter the main exhibit area during the 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide event April 23,2026, held at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The April 21-23 event convened over 2,000 energy professionals to address pressing challenges within the global supply chain. The event features workshops on petroleum, aerospace and installation energy, offering an opportunity to collaborate on developing solutions and addressing current industry trends. (Photo by TSgt Natalie O'Dell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9638721
    VIRIN: 260423-D-AN683-6773
    Resolution: 3294x4938
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide [Image 24 of 24], by Natalie O'Dell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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