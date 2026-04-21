Weapons Qualifcation Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, load bullets into magazine for marksman rifle grouping training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 24, 2026. As part of basic warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SGT Joel Manzano)