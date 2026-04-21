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    Weapons Qualification Training [Image 3 of 4]

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    Weapons Qualification Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, load and ready their marksman rifles at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 24, 2026. As part of basic warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SGT Joel Manzano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9638305
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-EF563-1020
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Weapons Qualification Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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