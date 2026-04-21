Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities

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Cindy Wilsbach, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, is briefed about a clothing store at Blue Skies of Texas, San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2026. Blue Skies, formerly Air Force Village, with its two campuses provides full retirement living experiences for retired service members and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)