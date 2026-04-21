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    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities [Image 7 of 8]

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    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Marcus Robins 

    502d Air Base Wing

    Cindy Wilsbach, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, is briefed about a clothing store at Blue Skies of Texas, San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2026. Blue Skies, formerly Air Force Village, with its two campuses provides full retirement living experiences for retired service members and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9638301
    VIRIN: 260423-F-QR508-1030
    Resolution: 4391x2922
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities [Image 8 of 8], by Marcus Robins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities
    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities
    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities
    Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach tours Blue Skies of Texas facilities

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    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Blue Skies Of Texas

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