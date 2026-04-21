75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Commonwealth Kapyong Commemoration Ceremony

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United Nations Command personnel gathered at the Kapyong Commonwealth Memorial on April 24 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong. This ceremony commemorates the Commonwealth’s participation in the Korean War and marks the actions of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade at Kapyong in April 1951, honoring those who sacrificed themselves for South Korea.