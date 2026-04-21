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    75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Commonwealth Kapyong Commemoration Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Commonwealth Kapyong Commemoration Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Maj. Belinda Culley 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command personnel gathered at the Kapyong Commonwealth Memorial on April 24 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong. This ceremony commemorates the Commonwealth’s participation in the Korean War and marks the actions of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade at Kapyong in April 1951, honoring those who sacrificed themselves for South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:39
    Photo ID: 9637359
    VIRIN: 260424-F-PA205-6419
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 692.84 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Commonwealth Kapyong Commemoration Ceremony
    75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Commonwealth Kapyong Commemoration Ceremony

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