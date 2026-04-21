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    249th Supports Disaster Response Efforts in Saipan [Image 3 of 6]

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    249th Supports Disaster Response Efforts in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Col. Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th Engineer Battalion conduct power assessments at critical facilities in Saipan. The Soldiers are a part of the USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response team, which is working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9637085
    VIRIN: 260423-A-WV022-1004
    Resolution: 507x416
    Size: 99.81 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 249th Supports Disaster Response Efforts in Saipan [Image 6 of 6], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    249th Continues work in Saipan Post Sinlaku
    249th Supports Disaster Response in Saipan
    249th Supports Disaster Response Efforts in Saipan
    249th Supports Disaster Response in Saipan
    249th Engineer Battalion Supports Disaster Response Efforts in Saipan
    Power Assessments

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    temporary emergency power
    USACE
    249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power)
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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