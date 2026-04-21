(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Capt. Robert Kleinman, decommissioning director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with a community member during the NCTF-RH open house at the Pearl at Kalauao in Honolulu, April 15, 2026. The open house focused on current and future efforts of NCTF-RH and provided community members with opportunities to speak one-on-one with subject matter experts who are actively involved in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:32
    Photo ID: 9637081
    VIRIN: 260415-N-IS471-1019
    Resolution: 3338x1993
    Size: 877.2 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress
    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress
    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress
    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress
    Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCTF-RH, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, water quality, Hawaii, fuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery