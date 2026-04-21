Navy holds open house on Red Hill progress

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Capt. Robert Kleinman, decommissioning director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with a community member during the NCTF-RH open house at the Pearl at Kalauao in Honolulu, April 15, 2026. The open house focused on current and future efforts of NCTF-RH and provided community members with opportunities to speak one-on-one with subject matter experts who are actively involved in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)