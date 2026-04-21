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    MAFFS Training Media Day Water Drop 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    MAFFS Training Media Day Water Drop 2026

    SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing conduct a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System training water drop during a media day event at McClellan Air Tanker Station, Sacramento, Calif. on April 23, 2026. The training prepares aircrews to help support civillian firefighting agencies, including CAL Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and other wild land firefighting agencies during wildfire response operations. When the wing is activated during a fire, they work under U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 19:24
    Photo ID: 9636931
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-SF462-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MAFFS Training Media Day Water Drop 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CALGUARD
    MAFFSAEG
    146thAirliftWing
    HollywoodGuard
    DOWWFF26

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