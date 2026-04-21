MAFFS Training Media Day Water Drop 2026

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Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing conduct a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System training water drop during a media day event at McClellan Air Tanker Station, Sacramento, Calif. on April 23, 2026. The training prepares aircrews to help support civillian firefighting agencies, including CAL Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and other wild land firefighting agencies during wildfire response operations. When the wing is activated during a fire, they work under U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)