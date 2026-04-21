21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Wyatt, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, weighs his ruck prior to the 12-mile ruck march for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event ensures compliance with weight standards and tests endurance, discipline, and physical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)