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    Tri-Command Action Pistol Match [Image 8 of 8]

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    Tri-Command Action Pistol Match

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rows of 9-millimeter ammunition stored up before being distributed to U.S. service members during the Tri-Command Action Pistol Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., April 22, 2026. The Tri-Command Action Pistol Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:15
    Photo ID: 9636678
    VIRIN: 260422-M-BA951-1008
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tri-Command Action Pistol Match [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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