Rows of 9-millimeter ammunition stored up before being distributed to U.S. service members during the Tri-Command Action Pistol Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., April 22, 2026. The Tri-Command Action Pistol Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9636678
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-BA951-1008
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Command Action Pistol Match [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.