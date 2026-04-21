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Rows of 9-millimeter ammunition stored up before being distributed to U.S. service members during the Tri-Command Action Pistol Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., April 22, 2026. The Tri-Command Action Pistol Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)