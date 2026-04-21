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    Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon [Image 2 of 2]

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    Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Todd Lopez 

    War.gov         

    Henry, 12 and younger brother William, 9, try out night vision goggles during the Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon, April 23, 2026. John Sykes, with the Army's Capability Program Executive-Ground unit, explained to the boys how the goggles worked.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9636508
    VIRIN: 260423-D-NU123-6821
    Resolution: 3318x2489
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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