Henry, 12 and younger brother William, 9, try out night vision goggles during the Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon, April 23, 2026. John Sykes, with the Army's Capability Program Executive-Ground unit, explained to the boys how the goggles worked.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9636508
|VIRIN:
|260423-D-NU123-6821
|Resolution:
|3318x2489
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.