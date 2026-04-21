A Bumblebee V1 drone under manual control intercepts practice target at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23, 2026. The Bumblebee has been fielded for use as an autonomous ground-to-air, and now air-to-air interceptor designed to make contact with and incapacitate enemy drones. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 16:12
|Photo ID:
|9636504
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-SM410-1002
|Resolution:
|3045x2030
|Size:
|572.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bumblebee Drone Pilot Manually Intercepts Practice Target [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.