Bumblebee Drone Pilot Manually Intercepts Practice Target

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A Bumblebee V1 drone under manual control intercepts practice target at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23, 2026. The Bumblebee has been fielded for use as an autonomous ground-to-air, and now air-to-air interceptor designed to make contact with and incapacitate enemy drones. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)