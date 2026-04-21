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    Bumblebee Drone Pilot Manually Intercepts Practice Target [Image 2 of 3]

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    Bumblebee Drone Pilot Manually Intercepts Practice Target

    FORT BRAGG, NC, US, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    A Bumblebee V1 drone under manual control intercepts practice target at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23, 2026. The Bumblebee has been fielded for use as an autonomous ground-to-air, and now air-to-air interceptor designed to make contact with and incapacitate enemy drones. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9636504
    VIRIN: 260423-A-SM410-1002
    Resolution: 3045x2030
    Size: 572.45 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bumblebee Drone Pilot Manually Intercepts Practice Target [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    XVIII Airborne Corps
    transformation
    UAS
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