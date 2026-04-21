Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine

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260420-N-RP000-1051

PACIFIC OCEAN, Apr. 20, 2026 – U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Carlos Trejo, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), runs on the treadmill in the ship’s gym, April 20, 2026. Decatur, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)