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    Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine [Image 2 of 2]

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    Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristinejoy Nool 

    USS DECATUR

    260420-N-RP000-1051
    PACIFIC OCEAN, Apr. 20, 2026 – U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Carlos Trejo, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), runs on the treadmill in the ship’s gym, April 20, 2026. Decatur, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9635869
    VIRIN: 260420-N-RP000-1051
    Resolution: 4822x3215
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kristinejoy Nool, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine
    Sailors of USS Decatur (DDG 73) Show Their Workout Routine

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