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    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Award [Image 2 of 3]

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    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Award

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260423-N-PX557-1188
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (April 23, 2026)
    Lt. Joshua Gallagher, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, April 23, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. Gallagher received the award for his meritorious service as a Business Enterprise Management intern at NAVSUP BSC from May 2024 to May 2026. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9635354
    VIRIN: 260423-N-PX557-1088
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1003.72 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Award [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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