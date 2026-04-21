NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260423-N-PX557-1188

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(April 23, 2026)

Lt. Joshua Gallagher, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, April 23, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. Gallagher received the award for his meritorious service as a Business Enterprise Management intern at NAVSUP BSC from May 2024 to May 2026. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)