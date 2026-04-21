A battalion chief helmet sits on the awards table at the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren Fire Station during an April 21 recognition and promotion ceremony for members of Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9634750
|VIRIN:
|260421-N-CE356-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|715.1 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members
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