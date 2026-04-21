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    Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members

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    Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    A battalion chief helmet sits on the awards table at the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren Fire Station during an April 21 recognition and promotion ceremony for members of Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:35
    Photo ID: 9634750
    VIRIN: 260421-N-CE356-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 715.1 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fire and Emergency Services (FES)

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