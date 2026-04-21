Dahlgren Fire Departments Presents Certificates of Lifesaving, Promotes Crew Members

Photo By Andrew Revelos | A battalion chief helmet sits on the awards table at the Naval Support Facility (NSF)...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Revelos | A battalion chief helmet sits on the awards table at the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren Fire Station during an April 21 recognition and promotion ceremony for members of Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company. see less | View Image Page

Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company gathered April 21 to honor the lifesaving efforts of two its members during a call for mutual aid from King George County in 2025; they also promoted two of their own to new positions of leadership in a ceremony attended by friends and family.



Firefighter/EMT Montez Butler and Firefighter/Paramedic Zachary Albiston provided pre-hospital care to a patient in cardiac arrest following a car accident. Every year, Navy firefighters assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head respond to more than 1,000 mutual aid requests per year on average in the communities around the installations. In return the first responders of those communities provide assistance on base, when needed.



“We’re here this morning to do two of my favorite things,” said NDW Regional Fire Chief Kevin Grinder. “We’re recognizing people’s accomplishment through promotion, and to present some employees with life saving awards. I want to welcome friends, family and fire department guests who have joined us. It’s important to have our supporters here.”



Following the presentation of lifesaving certificates, Michael Gordon was promoted from captain to the rank of battalion chief. He was formally pinned to his new rank by his wife and sons.



Firefighter/Paramedic Christian Merchant was also promoted to the rank of paramedic.



Promotion, said Grinder, is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. “It shows the person was successful in their previous position and demonstrated the leadership needed to take on a new task,” he said. “It shows they are motivated to complete the required training. It shows the commitment they have to the department, and to the civilian and active duty community that we serve.”



Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) District Fire Chief Matt Gilroy congratulated those who were recognized or promoted, and challenged the crew to keep advancing their firefighting and leadership skills. “We transition up,” he said. “It’s up to you guys to keep moving, to keep pushing forward.



Capt. John Nadder, commanding officer of NSASP, commended Butler and Albiston for their lifesaving actions, and congratulated Merchant and Gordon. He also expressed gratitude to the entire department for the critical service they perform for NSASP installations and the community.



“This was well-deserved,” he said. “It’s important to take the time to recognize all the good work you do. Everything you do on the installation and off the installation – we rely on you. Thank you very much for everything you do and for the sacrifices you make day in and day out.”