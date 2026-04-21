2026 Space Symposium

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Air Force Research Laboratory team members pose at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Apr. 16, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)