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    2026 Space Symposium [Image 25 of 25]

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    2026 Space Symposium

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory team members pose at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Apr. 16, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9634728
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZJ423-1102
    Resolution: 2995x2000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Space Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space
    AFRL
    USAF
    Technology
    science: USSF

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