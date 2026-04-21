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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March [Image 2 of 2]

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command participate in a 12-mile ruck march on day five of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event forces the squad to move together. It evaluates a team's ability to support members who are struggling, maintain proper pacing, and maintain team integrity (not leaving anyone behind) under physical strain. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9634470
    VIRIN: 260423-A-IR446-1002
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March

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