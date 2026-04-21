21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command participate in a 12-mile ruck march on day five of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event forces the squad to move together. It evaluates a team's ability to support members who are struggling, maintain proper pacing, and maintain team integrity (not leaving anyone behind) under physical strain. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)