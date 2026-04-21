Champion Brigade Forms Up to Portray Brigade Insignia

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, wear colored shirts to portray Champion Brigade's insignia, April 23, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers worked together to pull off the complex effort on Robertson Field. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)