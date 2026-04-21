U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, wear colored shirts to portray Champion Brigade's insignia, April 23, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers worked together to pull off the complex effort on Robertson Field. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9634324
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-BF020-1001
|Resolution:
|5085x3838
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade Forms Up to Portray Brigade Insignia [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.