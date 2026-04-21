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    Champion Brigade Forms Up to Portray Brigade Insignia [Image 2 of 2]

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    Champion Brigade Forms Up to Portray Brigade Insignia

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, wear colored shirts to portray Champion Brigade's insignia, April 23, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers worked together to pull off the complex effort on Robertson Field. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:35
    Photo ID: 9634324
    VIRIN: 260423-A-BF020-1001
    Resolution: 5085x3838
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Champion Brigade Forms Up to Portray Brigade Insignia [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #FightTonight
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    #ChampionBrigade

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