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    Station Los Angeles-Long Beach [Image 2 of 2]

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    Station Los Angeles-Long Beach

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gina Ruoti 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard Reserve members from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conduct tactical boat training in Los Angeles Harbor, Nov. 01, 2014. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gina Ruoti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2014
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9634133
    VIRIN: 141101-G-KA150-7658
    Resolution: 3374x2485
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    Station Los Angeles-Long Beach
    Station Los Angeles-Long Beach

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