Station Los Angeles-Long Beach [Image 2 of 2]
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Coast Guard Reserve members from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conduct tactical boat training in Los Angeles Harbor, Nov. 01, 2014. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gina Ruoti)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9634133
|VIRIN:
|141101-G-KA150-7658
|Resolution:
|3374x2485
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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