Soldiers with the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE civilian employees and USACE Contractors assisted a hospital in Saipan, which was experiencing power issues in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The team worked into the early morning hours to ensure the hospital had reliable power from a temporary emergency generator.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9634068
|VIRIN:
|260422-D-A1410-8421
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Supports Saipan Hospital [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.