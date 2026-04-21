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    249th Engineer Battalion Supports Saipan Hospital [Image 1 of 3]

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    249th Engineer Battalion Supports Saipan Hospital

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Soldiers with the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE civilian employees and USACE Contractors assisted a hospital in Saipan, which was experiencing power issues in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The team worked into the early morning hours to ensure the hospital had reliable power from a temporary emergency generator.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:01
    Photo ID: 9634068
    VIRIN: 260422-D-A1410-8421
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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