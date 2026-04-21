Date Taken: 04.22.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:48 Photo ID: 9633941 VIRIN: 260422-A-NC875-6956 Resolution: 4383x3593 Size: 4.23 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.