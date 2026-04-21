Working under pressure, 1st Lts. Daniel Jackson (left) and Braden Cerra, with the 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, send a medical evacuation request, during the Best Sapper Competition April 22, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9633941
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-NC875-6956
|Resolution:
|4383x3593
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.