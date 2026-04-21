Navy Band Southwest in Springdale, Utah

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Musician Third Class Danny Welsh performs with the 32nd Street Brass Band.

Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed in downtown Springdale, Utah on April 21 as part of National Parks Navy Week.

From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects