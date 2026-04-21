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    Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 4]

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    Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shin Ha, an intelligence specialist assigned to India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in Corporal’s Course training in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 18, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9631536
    VIRIN: 260418-N-CO542-1061
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    BOXARG Capabilities
    Corporal Training
    Developing Leadership

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